 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ISEKAI FRONTLINE update for 6 June 2023

Beta & Achievements

Share · View all patches · Build 11406177 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I know you've all been waiting for this update.
It's a lot later than expected, but it's here!
First of all, this update will be split into a general release and a beta.
What we test in the beta will be released to the general release in about two weeks, along with the Yuria event.

Beta Update

-Updates to the final chapter of the main story

Full Update

-Achievements now work properly
-Removed an error in the Uriah Standing CG
-Miscellaneous bug fixes

Expect an update at the end of June

-Yuria Events

-The final chapter of the main story will be updated in the official version.
-If I have time, I will fix bugs and leveling in the game

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 11406177
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1924141 Depot 1924141
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link