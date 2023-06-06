Beta & Achievements

I know you've all been waiting for this update.
It's a lot later than expected, but it's here!
First of all, this update will be split into a general release and a beta.
What we test in the beta will be released to the general release in about two weeks, along with the Yuria event.
Beta Update
-Updates to the final chapter of the main story
Full Update
-Achievements now work properly
-Removed an error in the Uriah Standing CG
-Miscellaneous bug fixes
Expect an update at the end of June
-Yuria Events
-The final chapter of the main story will be updated in the official version.
-If I have time, I will fix bugs and leveling in the game
Changed depots in beta branch