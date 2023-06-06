Beta & Achievements

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I know you've all been waiting for this update.

It's a lot later than expected, but it's here!

First of all, this update will be split into a general release and a beta.

What we test in the beta will be released to the general release in about two weeks, along with the Yuria event.

-Updates to the final chapter of the main story



-Achievements now work properly

-Removed an error in the Uriah Standing CG

-Miscellaneous bug fixes

-Yuria Events



-The final chapter of the main story will be updated in the official version.

-If I have time, I will fix bugs and leveling in the game