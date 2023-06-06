Beta Update | 2023-06-06

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

How to join the beta:

Right-click Halls of Torment -> Properties -> Betas

Here set the beta branch to "beta"

Hello brave heroes!

We have a new beta build for you. This patch will test some new QoL features, balancing, and the Mouse Only mode. The Patch notes can be found further below. You can opt-in into the beta but there might be some data loss when changing back to the previous version.

Mouse Only Mode

We added an experimental movement mode that uses only the mouse. This mode is not meant to be used with the keyboard and there are currently no further explanations in the game. This is a pure accessibility feature for people that can't use controller or keyboards properly and changes for this mode will focus on this group of people.

Mouse-Only can be activated from the main menu. There is an extra option to make that movement only works while holding left-click, per default clicking will be accepted as well.

You move my clicking (or holding) the left mouse button at the target position.

When in this mode you will always have auto-aim on, it can't be disabled.

Fire or aim overwrite is with right-click instead left-click.

Middle mouse button or thumb mouse buttons toggle auto-attack.

With this change we also added that auto-attack is not required for auto-aim.

Change Log

Target Release Period: This Week

More detailed information will follow with the main release.

Quality of Life

Every character has now their own equipment set to be saved.

Additionally there are 4 shared load-out slots.

Damage statics can now be viewed from the pause menu.

Added item filters to the item stash.

Lord of Pain

Death timer has been removed.

The Lord of Pain will now get stronger over time.

Lord of Pain HP have been reduced a bit.

Adding a mechanic to ease the Lord of Pain fight.

Warlock and Summons getting reworked

Invocation Signet has been changed to Invoker's Grasp, Adding more buffs to summons.

Invoker's Grasp is a glove so it won't block a space for summon rings.

Summon movement has been improved, they should not be sliding as much anymore.

Warlock traits have been adjusted to better support summons.

Golems roll ability was reworked and is now circling the warlock.

Roll base damage and damage increase for roll duration have been increased.

Golems attack range has been increased.

Ability upgrades of the golem have now additional effects and increasing damage rather than just transform the element.

Astronomer's Orbs have been fixed to not revert spin duration anymore.

The effect of range changes has been increased.

Orbs mass trait move the orbs now more closely to the player.

Rebalancing

Most electrify sources have their chances to apply the effect being reduced.

Burn stacks are no longer individually tracked but are stacked together. Adding a new burn stack extends all burn stacks.

Some adjustment in debuff rate, Transfixion and the Cleric have lower chances of applying those.

Astronomer's Orbs damage has been increased.

Arcane Splinter's range has been increase.

Ringblades throwing distance/speed has been reduced, mostly to avoid it destroying containers far off.

Some of the trade-off traits of the Lightning Strike have been weakened.

The Shockwave of Kugelblitz is not activating as often anymore.

Meteorstrike damage has been slightly reduced.

Meteorshower upgrade was reduced to 2, but the damage of each splinter was increase.

The Voltage line of the sorceress was bugged. Critical hits do now give electrify stacks.

Also the burn chance for lightning attacks does work now.

The channeling trait does no longer appear without anything it can affect it.

Other