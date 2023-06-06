- now saving game data in the game folder
- cloud savings
- predisposed the game for translation into any languages
- optimized enemies
- added option to slow down considerably any rainbow color effect
Pixel Survivor - Pixel Up! update for 6 June 2023
Patch 1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
