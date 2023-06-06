 Skip to content

Pixel Survivor - Pixel Up! update for 6 June 2023

Patch 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11406137 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • now saving game data in the game folder
  • cloud savings
  • predisposed the game for translation into any languages
  • optimized enemies
  • added option to slow down considerably any rainbow color effect

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1440154 Depot 1440154
