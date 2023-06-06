Bleak Sword DX: Introducing the Arena and Boss Rush

Hi everyone! Bleak Sword DX is just around the corner. It's coming out on June 8 at 9 AM Pacific, and I'm beyond excited to see everyone jump in. That's why I wanted to take another opportunity to talk about new stuff that's coming up.

A few days ago, I covered the DX Campaign and the Randomizer mode, which will make for the ultimate Bleak Sword experience. However, today I want to focus on new features that will provide you with virtually endless replayability - The Boss Rush and Arena game modes.

The Boss Rush mode is a fun idea that came to mind after launching Bleak Sword on Apple Arcade. Boss fights have always been the most exciting encounters in the game, so why not allow you to challenge all bosses back to back?

In Boss Rush, you will face all 12 bosses one after the other, and to make things even more challenging, you won't have access to leveling up or any of the items available in the campaign. In addition, you'll go through your Boss Rush run with only one health bar, so taking as little damage as possible will be very important.

The second new addition is the Arena Mode. Initially, I wanted Bleak Sword to be an endless run of increasingly difficult levels, but it ultimately ended up being a campaign-based experience. The Arena Mode brings back my original idea and provides a never-ending source of fun for all you adventurers out there.

Although, like the Boss Rush Mode, the Arena Mode does not offer items, some of your health is recovered each wave. This mode emphasizes crowd control and taking out weaker targets before focusing on more significant threats. I'm excited to see how far you can go in this one.

Much love.

-Luis