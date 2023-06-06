 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

[Neolithic]To the End update for 6 June 2023

Update, Version 20230606

Share · View all patches · Build 11405936 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
############Content################
[Faith]New tenet: Guide the Departed Souls
简体中文
############Content################
【信仰】新信条：亡魂向导

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/a2731af5

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link