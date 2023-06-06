Update, Version 20230606

English
[Faith]New tenet: Guide the Departed Souls
简体中文
【信仰】新信条：亡魂向导
Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/a2731af5
Changed files in this update