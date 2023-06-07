English Version Update!

Dear "The Lost Village" players, long time no see! After our development team's around-the-clock efforts, we have finally updated the English version of the game, along with updates to the "Trail Tower," "dungeon," and "Karmamudrā" modes (also known as Dual Cultivation mode).

We sincerely apologize for the delay in updating the English version. All translations were done by our own production team, and we are well aware that many of our translation efforts may have flaws. If you encounter any issues, please leave a comment to let us know.

Now, let's take a look at the new game content in this June update.

一、🗼Trail Tower

Trail Tower Still have English translation problems, we will fix today!

Some players have been expressing that our battles are not thrilling and satisfying enough, and we certainly understand what kind of experience the world of cultivation should offer. Therefore, we spent over a month creating the "Trail Tower" mode. Players can control their own disciples, gradually improve themselves in the illusion world within the tower, face beast waves, establish their own Building combinations, and survive in this Survivor mode.

In this illusion realm, players will gain experience and level up by defeating a certain number of demon beasts, which will grant passive bonuses. The demon beasts will also drop varying amounts of spirit stones, which can be used to enhance your active skills or learn new ones.

Different skills may undergo skill fusion. When you have discovered and upgraded all compatible skills to their highest level, you can synthesize a super skill, which will enable you to dominate the battlefield.

OUR FEATURE: You can send up to 3 disciples to participate in the trial at the same time. By upgrading their divine powers, they can even ride clouds and fog or fly with swords!

Before entering the Trail Tower, you need to choose your own formation and the formation flags, which will be updated in the future. Different formations come with varying skill sets. Once you select a formation and enter the Immortal and Demon Tower, you'll be presented with different upgrade paths, ensuring a unique gaming experience in every round.

It's like we have created a whole new game... 🤣🤣

二、🦇Dungeons

On a default path, players need to actively choose the monsters they encounter in each room, considering their own astrological path, and ultimately face the inevitable final BOSS.

Can you become powerful enough within the limited turns to challenge the final BOSS? Test your strategy!

三、💕Karmamudrā(Dual Cultivation)

You need to properly manage the relationships between you and your disciples. They all have different personalities; some may harbor resentment towards you due to their extreme nature, while others are friendly and require minimal management to remain loyal. You can give them gifts to increase their affection for you. Once their affection is high enough, they might even send you specialties from their hometown (in the next version).

Of course, different disciples have different preferences: some enjoy wielding swords and dancing with blades, while others appreciate a red bellyband.

When your relationship with them reaches a certain level, you can form a sibling bond with same-sex disciples and pass your Traits to them. With opposite-sex disciples, you can practice Karmamudrā cultivation (a martial art that cultivates strength by men and women together), which can grant you one of their Traits. This way, both parties can benefit from strengthening their abilities and shared traits.

Of course, you can also choose to cut off your relationship with them. Heartbroken and devastated, they might leave your sect for good, and there may be no turning back...

IV. ℹ️ Some Optimizations

1. Display Optimization

The latest FSR optimization has been updated. Players can now adjust the quality and performance modes based on their graphics card conditions, significantly reducing graphics card usage and improving image quality.

However, only the following graphics card models are supported:





2. Other Optimizations

Optimized some explosive sound effects and added rich ambient sounds to all home locations, enhancing immersion;

Added English translations, allowing players who enjoy learning foreign languages to switch to the English version;

Optimized a lot of text descriptions, aiming for simple and clear communication;

Improved the newbie tutorial, ensuring that new players no longer feel confused when entering the game.

The above is the update announcement for this version. We hope everyone enjoys playing and provides us with more feedback!

The next version is already under planning. What will it be? Please stay tuned!