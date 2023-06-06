Chivalry 2 Hotfix 2.8.2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Good morrow once more, knights! As of this morning at 11:30am ET, we have released a minor hotfix (2.8.2) that delivers some general fixes, stability improvements and improvements to some maps including the recent Bridgetown map from the 2.8 Raiding Party Update.

Below is a list of fixes includes in this hotfix.

General

Fixed an issue where players would be kicked out of Matchmaking due to “Invalid Join Data”

Fixed an issue where pressing the VOIP key would cause a stutter

Fixed an issue where timeout from a server was not being applied after a successful votekick

Fixed an issue where Out of Combat zones would shrink dramatically in LTS

Fixed an issue where the Heavy Cavalry Sword alt overhead hitbox would be offset in first person mode

Added the Crescent Bat Labrys war axe as a top voted community weapon skin request (by poll)

Further optimizations made for character textures

Further crash fixes

Further security improvements

Crossparties

Fixed an issue with party leaders incorrectly seeing party members as active after a party member fails to join a match

Maps

Bridgetown

Stage 1

Increased base time from 5 to 5.5 minutes

Stage 2

Increase time added for substage completion from 60 to 90 seconds

Stage 4

Increased base time from 4 to 5 minutes

Addressed an exploit where players could use the ballista to fire at the town gate

General

Removed peasant sickles

Optimized textures

Darkforest

Fixed an issue where the convoy carts would bounce due to missing road paths

Galencourt

Fixed an issue where Mason would be able to blow up the inner city gates before the ending of Stage 2

Still Looking Into