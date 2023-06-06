Chivalry 2 Hotfix 2.8.2

Good morrow once more, knights! As of this morning at 11:30am ET, we have released a minor hotfix (2.8.2) that delivers some general fixes, stability improvements and improvements to some maps including the recent Bridgetown map from the 2.8 Raiding Party Update.
Below is a list of fixes includes in this hotfix.
General
- Fixed an issue where players would be kicked out of Matchmaking due to “Invalid Join Data”
- Fixed an issue where pressing the VOIP key would cause a stutter
- Fixed an issue where timeout from a server was not being applied after a successful votekick
- Fixed an issue where Out of Combat zones would shrink dramatically in LTS
- Fixed an issue where the Heavy Cavalry Sword alt overhead hitbox would be offset in first person mode
- Added the Crescent Bat Labrys war axe as a top voted community weapon skin request (by poll)
- Further optimizations made for character textures
- Further crash fixes
- Further security improvements
Crossparties
- Fixed an issue with party leaders incorrectly seeing party members as active after a party member fails to join a match
Maps
Bridgetown
- Stage 1
- Increased base time from 5 to 5.5 minutes
- Stage 2
- Increase time added for substage completion from 60 to 90 seconds
- Stage 4
- Increased base time from 4 to 5 minutes
- Addressed an exploit where players could use the ballista to fire at the town gate
General
- Removed peasant sickles
- Optimized textures
Darkforest
- Fixed an issue where the convoy carts would bounce due to missing road paths
Galencourt
- Fixed an issue where Mason would be able to blow up the inner city gates before the ending of Stage 2
Still Looking Into
- Ongoing hitches in relation to online services
- Forming a party through native invites can break matchmaking queue buttons
- And more!
