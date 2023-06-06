 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chivalry 2 update for 6 June 2023

Chivalry 2 Hotfix 2.8.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11405856 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Good morrow once more, knights! As of this morning at 11:30am ET, we have released a minor hotfix (2.8.2) that delivers some general fixes, stability improvements and improvements to some maps including the recent Bridgetown map from the 2.8 Raiding Party Update.

Below is a list of fixes includes in this hotfix.

General

  • Fixed an issue where players would be kicked out of Matchmaking due to “Invalid Join Data”
  • Fixed an issue where pressing the VOIP key would cause a stutter
  • Fixed an issue where timeout from a server was not being applied after a successful votekick
  • Fixed an issue where Out of Combat zones would shrink dramatically in LTS
  • Fixed an issue where the Heavy Cavalry Sword alt overhead hitbox would be offset in first person mode
  • Added the Crescent Bat Labrys war axe as a top voted community weapon skin request (by poll)
  • Further optimizations made for character textures
  • Further crash fixes
  • Further security improvements

Crossparties

  • Fixed an issue with party leaders incorrectly seeing party members as active after a party member fails to join a match

Maps

Bridgetown

  • Stage 1
  • Increased base time from 5 to 5.5 minutes
  • Stage 2
  • Increase time added for substage completion from 60 to 90 seconds
  • Stage 4
  • Increased base time from 4 to 5 minutes
  • Addressed an exploit where players could use the ballista to fire at the town gate

General

  • Removed peasant sickles
  • Optimized textures

Darkforest

  • Fixed an issue where the convoy carts would bounce due to missing road paths

Galencourt

  • Fixed an issue where Mason would be able to blow up the inner city gates before the ending of Stage 2

Still Looking Into

  • Ongoing hitches in relation to online services
  • Forming a party through native invites can break matchmaking queue buttons
  • And more!

Changed depots in buildmachine-trunk_nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 11405856
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1824221 Depot 1824221
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1915500 Depot 1915500
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link