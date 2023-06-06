New patch in publicbeta (v186) with some bug fixes

Just a small patch with a bunch of bug fixes :)
- Fix for crafters not being able to use sugar if you set the policy to Don't Eat (instead of Don't Craft With) and related errors
- Fix for incorrect amount of liquids shown on craft amount dialog box when metric is enabled
- Fix for warning message sometimes wrongly being shown when you try to craft something, saying you can't because of the policy against certain ingredients
- Fix for a saltpeter crafter getting stuck in a loop depositing empty plastic bottles and getting them again, in order to fill with urine
- Fix for people eating stuff out of allies houses if they are in them (which is treated as theft by the allies)
- Fix for your community members often lugging one or two pumpkins around
- Fix for some town buildings, and wooden chests(!) being invulnerable
- Stop communities from burying their leader while you have a quest to take their body to someone
- Some editor work for story mode
- Disabled snoring sound
- Crash fixes
What's this publicbeta thing?
v186 will be in the "publicbeta" branch for a while, before pushing it to the main game. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:
- Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable
- If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them
- If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".
To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".
Changed depots in private branch