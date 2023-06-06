 Skip to content

Survivalist: Invisible Strain update for 6 June 2023

New patch in publicbeta (v186) with some bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Just a small patch with a bunch of bug fixes :)

  • Fix for crafters not being able to use sugar if you set the policy to Don't Eat (instead of Don't Craft With) and related errors
  • Fix for incorrect amount of liquids shown on craft amount dialog box when metric is enabled
  • Fix for warning message sometimes wrongly being shown when you try to craft something, saying you can't because of the policy against certain ingredients
  • Fix for a saltpeter crafter getting stuck in a loop depositing empty plastic bottles and getting them again, in order to fill with urine
  • Fix for people eating stuff out of allies houses if they are in them (which is treated as theft by the allies)
  • Fix for your community members often lugging one or two pumpkins around
  • Fix for some town buildings, and wooden chests(!) being invulnerable
  • Stop communities from burying their leader while you have a quest to take their body to someone
  • Some editor work for story mode
  • Disabled snoring sound
  • Crash fixes
What's this publicbeta thing?

v186 will be in the "publicbeta" branch for a while, before pushing it to the main game. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

  • Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable
  • If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them
  • If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".

