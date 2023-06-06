New patch in publicbeta (v186) with some bug fixes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Just a small patch with a bunch of bug fixes :)

Fix for crafters not being able to use sugar if you set the policy to Don't Eat (instead of Don't Craft With) and related errors

Fix for incorrect amount of liquids shown on craft amount dialog box when metric is enabled

Fix for warning message sometimes wrongly being shown when you try to craft something, saying you can't because of the policy against certain ingredients

Fix for a saltpeter crafter getting stuck in a loop depositing empty plastic bottles and getting them again, in order to fill with urine

Fix for people eating stuff out of allies houses if they are in them (which is treated as theft by the allies)

Fix for your community members often lugging one or two pumpkins around

Fix for some town buildings, and wooden chests(!) being invulnerable

Stop communities from burying their leader while you have a quest to take their body to someone

Some editor work for story mode

Disabled snoring sound

Crash fixes

What's this publicbeta thing?

v186 will be in the "publicbeta" branch for a while, before pushing it to the main game. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable

If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them

If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".