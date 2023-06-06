SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 2.0.3 Released

SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 2.0.3
BUG FIXES:
Reported by players as follows :
- • The drag/drop operations in the Item Transfer interface are causing a memory leak.
- • While in space, it assumes that my character is in the dungeon and I cannot access Atlas. When I activate the warp drive, it creates an effect as if I'm on the planet's surface.
- • All lights in space remain dark and I cannot play Warplay.
- NOTE: We believe that the above two bugs occur for the same reason, and we have resolved this issue. If you are playing in a dark map or unable to access Atlas, it should be fixed 3 seconds after loading that save file.
- • If I drag items to the trash section in the service interface and drop them back, the items get duplicated.
- • The game crashes upon entering Cave HQ.
- • When I summon a large ship at a trade station, it spawns in another station within the same system.
- • "Ark Post" in the mission "The Constructor" does not appear if I saved and loaded the game in the previous subgoal. (If the save file is in the system where Ark Post is located, try exiting and re-entering the system.)
- • Emails are not updated unless you delete them. If you don't delete mails for a long time, very low-level mails lock the inbox. (Now mails are automatically deleted after a certain period of time, and mails drop into the inbox close to the player's level.)
- • If I move away from the stabilized PODs, the PODs become ghost-like. The PODs are not physically visible where the POD Indicator shows.
- • Pirate systems cause a noticeable FPS drop and glitch.
- • In the "The Big Girl" mission, Alaysia appears on a different station that uses the same model as Lions Station.
- •When the game is paused or when I alt+tab out of the game, it crashes. (We were unable to reproduce this bug, but we have increased the game's timeout duration, which we believe will prevent this bug. If you encounter this bug again, please let us know.)
- • When I right-click on stackable items from the bank items in the bottom right panel of the cargo interface, the game crashes or freezes for a few seconds.
- • If I load a save file while being in a dungeon on a Blizzard-themed planet and I keep hearing Blizzard sound effects coming from a distance even If I'm in space.
- • When I combine certain stackable items, it adds -1 item to the total count.
Changed files in this update