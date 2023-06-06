Territory – Alpha 5.117 – Randomised AI Spawning

Changed
- All AI spawns are now randomised including trader spawns. This means you never know what you will get at Civilian, Military and Hunter POI’s or roaming around the map. Some areas will be quiet and others quite busy and dangerous. I expect there will be some tweaking and balancing required with this.
- Traders have a chance of spawning in their usual locations but can also spawn in the centre town area at the overlook and at the restaurant.
- These changes make the game world feel a lot more alive and fresh each time you play.
Fixed
- Some incorrect AI melee impact sounds
- AI animations breaking when hit
- Trader screams not following them when they move
Improved
- Improved and optimised blood splatter decals
- Stone, wood and metal door open/close audio to sync with animation
Performance
- Did some game thread optimisation
Changed files in this update