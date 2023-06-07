 Skip to content

Timberborn update for 7 June 2023

Patch notes 2023-06-07 (Experimental)

A small hotfix related to farming.

Bug fixes

  • Fix farmers sometimes getting stuck while harvesting the last plant in a field.

