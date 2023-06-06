v0.5.2 Changelog

New features:
- Added the option to switch between 16:9 and 16:10 aspect ratios
- Stats in the pause menu list can now be selected and have their own description
- Localization added for Simplified Chinese and Italian
- Clouds and fireflies weather effects added on Spring map
- New visual effect for Shears tool (and hitbox resized accordingly)
Balance changes:
- Adjusted tool range/size scaling for: Pitchfork, Broom, Machete, Watering Can
- Half Apple (~~+5 HP Max | -5 Damage ~~→ +5 HP Max | -1 Damage)
- Spinach (
"100% Critical Hit chance on enemies below +11% Health"→ +20% Critical Chance | -10% Tool Range)
- Butternut Squash moved from Tier 1 to Tier 2
- Increased Pumpkin seed travel speed.
- Removed Stack limit for: Spinach, Carrot, Broccoli, Porcino
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where some vitamins would not be gathered correctly and stick to the player's feet
Known Issues:
- Some loot dropped right at the end of a wave might not despawn correctly
