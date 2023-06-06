 Skip to content

Noxious Weeds: Prologue update for 6 June 2023

v0.5.2 Changelog

v0.5.2 Changelog

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features:

  • Added the option to switch between 16:9 and 16:10 aspect ratios
  • Stats in the pause menu list can now be selected and have their own description
  • Localization added for Simplified Chinese and Italian
  • Clouds and fireflies weather effects added on Spring map
  • New visual effect for Shears tool (and hitbox resized accordingly)

Balance changes:

  • Adjusted tool range/size scaling for: Pitchfork, Broom, Machete, Watering Can
  • Half Apple (~~+5 HP Max | -5 Damage ~~→ +5 HP Max | -1 Damage)
  • Spinach ("100% Critical Hit chance on enemies below +11% Health" → +20% Critical Chance | -10% Tool Range)
  • Butternut Squash moved from Tier 1 to Tier 2
  • Increased Pumpkin seed travel speed.
  • Removed Stack limit for: Spinach, Carrot, Broccoli, Porcino

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where some vitamins would not be gathered correctly and stick to the player's feet

Known Issues:

  • Some loot dropped right at the end of a wave might not despawn correctly

