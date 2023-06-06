Small Update #6

-
Added Unstuck command to for bike, just press 'U' key near your bike, if your bike is missing get near the icon seen on the map and press 'U'
-
Now there is no need to be looking at the bike to get out of it. Press 'X' while driving and the player will jump from the bike
-
Improvements to Zombie navigation
-
Added a refresh check for stack items info (give me feedback if it is working properly)
-
Added a few zombie spawners to streets
-
Balanced Nests a little more
-
Fixed Gun Bench (this bench will have attachments and more stuff later)
-
Fixed zombies not dropping any loot in factory and other places
-
Fixed info UI when inspecting an item in the Storage Chest
-
Now it is possible to build Stairs on the roof to build bigger bases
(Will be working on FPS optimization for the next patch)
Thanks!
Changed files in this update