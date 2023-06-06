Small Update #6

Added Unstuck command to for bike, just press 'U' key near your bike, if your bike is missing get near the icon seen on the map and press 'U'

Now there is no need to be looking at the bike to get out of it. Press 'X' while driving and the player will jump from the bike

Improvements to Zombie navigation

Added a refresh check for stack items info (give me feedback if it is working properly)

Added a few zombie spawners to streets

Balanced Nests a little more

Fixed Gun Bench (this bench will have attachments and more stuff later)

Fixed zombies not dropping any loot in factory and other places

Fixed info UI when inspecting an item in the Storage Chest