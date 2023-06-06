 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Red Moon update for 6 June 2023

Small Update #6

Share · View all patches · Build 11404940 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added Unstuck command to for bike, just press 'U' key near your bike, if your bike is missing get near the icon seen on the map and press 'U'

  • Now there is no need to be looking at the bike to get out of it. Press 'X' while driving and the player will jump from the bike

  • Improvements to Zombie navigation

  • Added a refresh check for stack items info (give me feedback if it is working properly)

  • Added a few zombie spawners to streets

  • Balanced Nests a little more

  • Fixed Gun Bench (this bench will have attachments and more stuff later)

  • Fixed zombies not dropping any loot in factory and other places

  • Fixed info UI when inspecting an item in the Storage Chest

  • Now it is possible to build Stairs on the roof to build bigger bases

(Will be working on FPS optimization for the next patch)

Thanks!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2427471 Depot 2427471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link