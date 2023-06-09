Ahoy, shipowners!

Another update for Cruise Ship Manager has arrived at the port. In this update, once again working with the help of your priceless feedback, we have removed several bugs related to the crew that you have reported.

Cruise Ship Manager patch - fixes for crew member issues

The other much-requested change is the ability to skip the cruise statistics calculations which were loading slowly at the end of every cruise. Now you can go past them with the simple input of 'Enter'. One other quality-of-life change for UI is making the buttons on the bottom left panel of the build mode appear in different colors. This way you can spot options like selling rooms, upgrading rooms, and customizing rooms quicker and easier.

The patch introduces the following changes:

Blocked the possibility of initiating by the player the end for an action performed by a crew member who was already ending the same action, which may have caused unique bugs

Implemented security updates to barman and engineer workstations to resolve to freeze on past issues

Fixed the action of carrying boxes related to the Storage room, which no longer makes crew members move slower even if they're already finished carrying a box

Added the option of skipping the loading of the cruise statistics panel after the cruise by pressing 'Enter'

Added the different colors for Build Mode buttons in the down left corner of UI

Made tickets UI reset tickets value on entering the Tickets mode

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1730240/Cruise_Ship_Manager/