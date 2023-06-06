 Skip to content

Creeping Deck update for 6 June 2023

Creeping Deck - v1.0.5 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there!

Here is a small update with some changes and bugfixes! Thank you all for your feedback, it helps us a lot to improve the game!

  • Add a tutorial during the first battle to provide key information to newcomers
  • Update credits window
  • Option menu can be called from top right corner icon from a majority of screens and by pressing escape
  • Fixed an issue with the progression indicator for the dungeon displaying wrong number
  • Fixed an issue with the player icon being at the wrong spot on the dungeon map
  • Fixed an issue which cause the game to soft lock during Temple 4 and 5
  • Fixed an issue with special effects being applied every turn
  • Fixed an issue with certain artifacts displaying incorrect values
  • Fixed an issue with certain tooltip displaying misleading information
  • Fixed an issue with certain window triggering other windows from behind
  • Fixed a common issue with certain window where some elements were display behind corners
  • Fixed an issue with certain type of cards being applied multiple times
  • Fixed an issue with cards which affect other cards from discarded pile

