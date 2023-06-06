v0.9.1 is live now

Hi everyone, sorry for the delay. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the recent issues with my laptop. Unfortunately, some data that hadn't been backed up was lost, resulting in the extra two days it took to resolve the problem.

However, I'm pleased to inform you that this new version of the game is functioning as intended. We have addressed multiple reported bugs and made the following updates:

-Unlocked the sea area.

-Added a new evolve route.

-Fixed issues with some popups being unable to close.

-Introduced a new story.

-Included new monsters.

-Adjusted the performance of dungeon loading.

-Added the ability to learn the "swim" skill at Shiro's "learn something" option (Note: It requires 15 days to learn).

-Enabled the purchase of a diving potion at Shiro's shop, allowing players to explore the sea area for a limited time.

-Important Note: If your bubbles deplete in the sea area, you will drown and it will result in a GAMEOVER. Make sure to head back to the ground when your bubbles are almost depleted.

-If you have the "swim" skill, you can move freely in the sea without any issues.

-Expand the save file slot to 20.

-Fixed reported bugs.

In the coming month, we will release another update focused on bug fixes. Please don't hesitate to report any issues you encounter, as your feedback is valuable to us.

Furthermore, in approximately three months from now, we have planned a major update that will unlock the story from day 101 to 150, as well as introduce two new dungeons.

We sincerely appreciate your ongoing support and enthusiasm for our game. Thank you for being a part of this journey with us!