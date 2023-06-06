 Skip to content

Tornado: Research and Rescue update for 6 June 2023

Lighting & Sky Fix + Tornado Probabilities

Build 11404814

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The "# Tornadoes" setting is now "# Cells", and you can adjust the probability of a cell producing a tornado using the "Tornado Spawn %" setting.
  • Fixed "blue sky tornadoes" and made the game a bit more overcast again
  • Fixed ambient lighting so shadows aren't as harsh

