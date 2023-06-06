- The "# Tornadoes" setting is now "# Cells", and you can adjust the probability of a cell producing a tornado using the "Tornado Spawn %" setting.
- Fixed "blue sky tornadoes" and made the game a bit more overcast again
- Fixed ambient lighting so shadows aren't as harsh
Tornado: Research and Rescue update for 6 June 2023
Lighting & Sky Fix + Tornado Probabilities
