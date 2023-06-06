Patch notes 6 June 2023

Today's patch changes the following:
- Completed quests were not being tracked properly after saving and loading the game, allowing the player to repeat quests that were not marked as repeatable. This bug has been fixed, and completed quests are now tracked as intended.
- Verbose item descriptions in the inventory window and shop window now include a list of which party members can equip any piece of equipment.
- Added an option to let the action menu close automatically after selecting a target.
