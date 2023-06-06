 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 6 June 2023

V1.3.13

Share · View all patches · Build 11404699 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Optimize the position of the character attribute button
  2. End the copy and return to the previous battle map
  3. Modify the fairy animation
  4. Modify some wrong text descriptions
  5. Skill proficiency will no longer be reset after reincarnation
  6. Talent points will no longer be reset after reincarnation
    Added:
  7. Artifact system
  8. Artifact copy

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2427361 Depot 2427361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link