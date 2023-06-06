- Optimize the position of the character attribute button
- End the copy and return to the previous battle map
- Modify the fairy animation
- Modify some wrong text descriptions
- Skill proficiency will no longer be reset after reincarnation
- Talent points will no longer be reset after reincarnation
Added:
- Artifact system
- Artifact copy
Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 6 June 2023
V1.3.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
