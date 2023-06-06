-
Fixed Z-Fighting on feather forcefields
Disabled "Filename" input field in level editor loading screen, to avoid confusion
Added "Use Legacy LOD Calculations" toggle in graphics settings, enabling it causes big-scaled objects to no longer appear "further away" for the LOD calculation. (The way it used to be before the LOD update a while ago).
Zeepkist update for 6 June 2023
Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 15, Patch 26
Patchnotes via Steam Community
