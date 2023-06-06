 Skip to content

Zeepkist update for 6 June 2023

Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 15, Patch 26

Share · View all patches · Build 11404683

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed Z-Fighting on feather forcefields

  • Disabled "Filename" input field in level editor loading screen, to avoid confusion

  • Added "Use Legacy LOD Calculations" toggle in graphics settings, enabling it causes big-scaled objects to no longer appear "further away" for the LOD calculation. (The way it used to be before the LOD update a while ago).

