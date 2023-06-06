Update 0.5

Exciting update packed with additions, improvements, and fixes! Reticles now grace all weapons, ensuring your aim is dead-on. Weapons now have their own styled weapon cases to show where on the map the it belongs and will respawn when it is dropped. All of the User interface have gotten a facelift and some overdue additions, such as settings and win score selection.

Most notable in this update is that in includes support for Linux🐧 and therein native SteamDeck support.

Added

✅ Added reticles to all the weapons

✅ Added a black fade that appears when loading

✅ Added corpses for the non player creatures that persist through the whole play session

✅ Added weapon cases to all of the weapons where the weapons appear and respawn when dropped

✅ Added ability to set the score win condition in the host menu

✅ Added display settings to the options menu

✅ Added audio settings to the options menu

✅ Added language support for the menus in German, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean

Changed

✏️ Changed the leaderboard to show the top 3 players with name and color and relevant portrait

✏️ Changed the AI states of the non player creatures to avoid running into obstacles to prevent them from just gathering in the corners of the arenas

✏️ Changed the respawn point logic to make sure that players don't respawn unarmed right in front of other players

✏️ Made visual improvements to the Glowing Meadow to give it more texture to the ground and more distinct colors

✏️ Made visual improvements to the Alikabok Canyon to break up more repetitive elements in the environment

✏️ Made improvements to the physical borders of the arenas and obstacles in the arenas to improve the feel and make players less prone to get wedged between obstacles and having to turn around

✏️ Made the map selection in the hosting menu a multi selection where the host selects the maps that they wis to include in the map rotation for the session

✏️ Overhauled the UI styles

Fixed

🪲Fixed Issue where lobbies would not close gracefully when host disconnected and started a new game

🪲Fixed Issue where objects such as weapons would stay in players inventory between game sessions

🪲Fixed Issue where other players footsteps just played indefinitely

🪲Fixed a whole bunch of issues where UI would not display properly between different game sessions

🪲Fixed audio issues where certain sounds would have an unnatural reach across the map