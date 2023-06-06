Total War: WARHAMMER III Update 3.0 now available on macOS

Share · View all patches · Build 11404661 · Last edited 6 June 2023 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy

This update includes:

➡️ Forge of the Chaos Dwarfs

➡️ Mirror of Madness

➡️ Free Legendary Hero: Ulrika Magdova

...and much more!

Read the full patch notes here:

📜 https://www.totalwar.com/blog/tww3-update-300/

Linux users, don't fret! Our friends at Feral Interactive are working hard on bringing 3.1 to macOS and Linux very soon, and for Linux users this will also include all 3.0 content. Stay tuned for more info.

See you on the battlefield!

— The Total War Team