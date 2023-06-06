Minor Fixes 04

Fixed an issue with the chainlightning skill. The calculated animation time was sometimes shorter than it should be, causing it to not trigger the damage effect.

Fixed an issue with the battle map generation, where it was possible for an enemy to be spawned in the corner surrounded by obstacles not being able to move

Fixed an issue with the initial event for the main quest "The Routed Army" when choosing to ambush the bandits.

There is also an issue that has been reported that certain sidequests get stuck in the quest list, despite being completed. These quests are actually quests chains that will continue later, but lack a objective description to make that clear. I'll update them in the next patch.