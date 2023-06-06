1.0.11 - Digital Emotions

- When your ring race was not very exciting, the racing drone could decide they are bored, low on fuel, and should return home to Enceladus instead of continuing to race.
- The racing team's first approach to the drone was somewhat casual, turning up the full thrust only after they satisfied their initial curiosity. This could lead to a not-very-exciting race, making the drone bored.
- Additional logging of the internal thought process of the NPC AI to help diagnose and fix AI-related quirks better.
- Hacking into the Ganymedean Anarchy station should not require the station inhabitants to trust you.
- The game now logs your CPU model in the game logs, making the performance feedback loop one step shorter.
- Updated translations.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 6 June 2023
