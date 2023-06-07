CMO Update - v1.05.1307.18

We are happy to announce the latest version of Command is ready for you to download and play.

Included are bugfixes, tweaks, and QoL features added for customizing Weapons Release Authorization.

Change History:

v1.05.1307.18 – 6th June 2023

• ADDED: WRA shortcut-button in unit status panel

• ADDED: On the "Scenario Migration" window, you can now customize the default WRA-range for AAW missiles when migrating a scenario

• TWEAK: Aligned Editor "Set Unit Property" menu items: Replaced 'Set unit fuel & airborne time' with a new 'Set Unit Properties' which does fuel, air/sea time and alt/depth. Replaced the 'Set time at sea' with call to the above.

• FIXED: #15168: Bug opening formation editor

• FIXED: In some cases the units where requested to fire more weapons then they are carrying, causing fewer weapons to be delivered

• FIXED: #15158: GUI Bug: Mission level EMCON depends on previously selected tab

• FIXED: Do not drop the target if there is a salvo in place but you have to fire infinite weapons

• FIXED: Kinzhal missile flies into space

• FIXED: [Mission Planner] The Mission was looking for a new target if the previous one moved, instead of trying to reacquire it

• FIXED: Strike Plan doesn't work as expected

• FIXED: In some cases ACs where RTB before Winchester or target destruction

• FIXED: Issue in retrieving the proper weapon based on the target type

• FIXED: #15127: [B1307.14] MDSP & WRA Issues

• FIXED: #15048 "Unit is Damaged" Trigger goes off multiple times for the same unit

• FIXED: #15061: Ford Showcase: ScenEdit_SetEMCON doesn't toggle sensors

• FIXED: #14918: Strike Mission WRA not discriminating between Escort and Striker munitions

• FIXED: Un-assigning unit changes condition of a non-operating unit.

• FIXED: LuaSetTigger() not using correct area RPs for relative bearing

• FIXED: Lua ScenEdit_SetReferencePoint not changing bearing type unless 'highlighted' is present

• Includes all official scenarios rebuilt to DB v499, with their default AAW WRA-range set to 75% of maximum range.