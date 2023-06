Share · View all patches · Build 11404404 · Last edited 9 June 2023 – 07:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Update 1.04 has been delivered.

This is a bug fix update.

Please apply the latest update.

・Fixed an issue that sometimes caused lag when the combo count exceeded a certain number.

・Fixed an issue that caused songs to restart when pausing at a certain time.

・Fixed an issue that caused the game to pause at unintended times when specific conditions were met.

・Fixed an issue that could prevent achievements from unlocking correctly.

・Minor bug fixes and tweaks.