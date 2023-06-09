Trivia Tricks 0.9.37.4 (Quality of Life Updates Wave 1)

Hello Tricksters!

How are you enjoying Friend Pass? Here's the first in a series of updates releasing over the coming weeks focusing on QoL improvements and polish, with the intention to prepare Trivia Tricks for its graduation from Early Access!

Tricksters now have an animation when the Call a Boss item is used.

Fixed the issue where other player characters would appear stuttery for the host if that player's FPS was lower than the host's.

Fixed an issue where character animations could get stuck until a different animation was played.

Fixed an issue where Mr Tricks' animations would sometimes interrupt each other while speaking.

Fixed an issue where, if a local player who wasn't player 1 used an item, the ‘item used’ notification would show the wrong name.

The Stage Menu will now default to the currently selected stage rather than the Back button for the host.

Improved the clickiness of some buttons in the Character Select Menu.

Fixed an issue with how Workshop image thumbnails were distributed to players.

Improved performance when viewing the Categories Menu when the host is subscribed to many Workshop quiz packs.

