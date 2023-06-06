 Skip to content

Unknown FPV: FPV Drone Simulator Playtest update for 6 June 2023

Physics update, Race track update

  • Gravity calculation update.
  • Air resistance calculation update.
  • Thrust calculation update.
  • Added thrust settings to quad settings menu.
  • increased the size of drone race track gates

