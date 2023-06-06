- Gravity calculation update.
- Air resistance calculation update.
- Thrust calculation update.
- Added thrust settings to quad settings menu.
- increased the size of drone race track gates
Unknown FPV: FPV Drone Simulator Playtest update for 6 June 2023
Physics update, Race track update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2430921 Depot 2430921
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update