Strategic Mind: Spirit of Liberty - Prologue 1939 v. 1.01 update

Prologue Update 1.01 Changelog:
Added:
- Missing bits of Chinese localization (Now the Chinese language is supported)
- Voice-over for all characters (English VO)
Fixed:
- Bug with Recon units occasionally being pushed out of their hex and flying around the map.
- Fixed a hole in the UI logic where a player (by doing specific actions) could access tabs ineligible at this point resulting in a crash. (For example, trying to change the unit’s equipment outside of the service zone)
Thank you for playing, and please remember to add THE FULL GAME to your wishlist!
