Strategic Mind: Spirit of Liberty - Prologue 1939 update for 14 June 2023

Strategic Mind: Spirit of Liberty - Prologue 1939 v. 1.01 update

14 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Prologue Update 1.01 Changelog:

Added:
  • Missing bits of Chinese localization (Now the Chinese language is supported)
  • Voice-over for all characters (English VO)
Fixed:
  • Bug with Recon units occasionally being pushed out of their hex and flying around the map.
  • Fixed a hole in the UI logic where a player (by doing specific actions) could access tabs ineligible at this point resulting in a crash. (For example, trying to change the unit’s equipment outside of the service zone)

Thank you for playing, and please remember to add THE FULL GAME to your wishlist!

