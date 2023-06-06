Demo Update and 2nd goal from the Community Challenge Reached!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Coffee Lovers,

It's the final countdown!

We will have the premiere of our Espresso Tycoon on Wednesday (June 7th)!

To sweeten the wait for you, we have prepared an update to the demo!

The biggest change is the addition of two new languages: Dutch and Turkish.

We have also fixed bugs that were reported at various stages of playing the demo.

We are adding also a new feature - Resolution Quality.

In the game settings, you can use the slider to efficiently change the resolution of the game.

This is a feature that will be especially useful for those who play on low-end hardware.

You will notice that it affects the quality of the graphics, but you will be able to freely adjust it to match the capabilities of your computer using the slider.

We hope that this will make the game run smoothly for you. 😄

And what's more...

We're very happy that we can announce that we (with your help!) have just reached the Second Goal of our Community Challenge!



The current state of our Wishlist is 90k, so as we promised, the launch discount is now set to 10%!

Are you ready to reach our next goal? ːsteamhappyː

P.S. Remember if you already have Espresso Tycoon on your Wishlist - you don't need to do that again!

1st GOAL - DONE!



2nd GOAL



3rd GOAL



https://store.steampowered.com/app/1543280/Espresso_Tycoon/

And remember... the full version of the game will be available on Wednesday!

Thank you for your support!

Your Coffee Enthusiasts,

DreamWay Games Team