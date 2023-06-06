Stellar Echoes Daily fixes

Hello everyone, our Stellar Echoes has been online for a few days, and we have found a lot of problems, we have timely updates and optimizations every day, because the team currently has limited testing equipment, can not adapt to all VR brand devices, it is inevitable to encounter some game experience differences due to different devices, please understand, after we find the problem, it will be fixed in time, thank you.

Start navigation bar experience optimization

Fixed an issue where the volume option could not be modified

Weapon guidance, story menu guidance optimization

*The difficulty of the third chapter maze part has been reduced

Optimized some terrain jitter issues

Model optimization

The background music of the third chapter maze part is optimized