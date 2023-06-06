Dev Blog 11: Exhibition mode and local 2P is live!

Dear friends, AlexanderBall has put on a new pair of pants and has pockets big enough for an exhibition mode now! Have a particular battle you want to re-fight without getting all the way to Persia to fight it? Now you can in Exhibition mode and tackle challenging battles with whole new combinations of units! There’s a bunch of other little improvements here and there!
Improvements:
- Exhibition single-player and local multiplayer is here! You and your friends can now create your own army and face each other to try out all sorts of funky tactics!
- 3 New Achievements are in!
- Tooltips have been added over the level badge in the unit viewer of the battle scene. Hover over it to see each opponent’s skills.
- A slow-mo cam has been added on the last kill of each battle just to add a bit more umph to your victories.
- Brand new highlights when you tee up a ranged attack.
- Gandharan Footmen Tradition has been nerfed, though most of y’all probably haven’t gotten to play with them.
- Gandharan War Elephants have gained an action point giving them a grand total of 3 to play with on any given turn.
- Scythian Nomad Horse Archers have lost an action point and some ranged strength.
- Bactrian Camel Archers have also lost some ranged strength.
- Fortify and Charge have been nerfed.
- Hypaspists have had their melee strength and defense nerfed.
- New graphical improvements to ranged attacks!
- Gandharans are more expensive now!
Fixes:
- The Skill-tree UI has been cleaned up a bit.
- A few missing cutscenes have been added!
- A few grammatical errors have been fixed!
- Bugs and missing highlights in the army management screen have been fixed.
- A couple of skills on some of the commanders were a bit broken. They’ve been patched up.
And that's a wrap for now. Let us know if we've missed any minor bugs.
Changed files in this update