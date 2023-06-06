Dev Blog 11: Exhibition mode and local 2P is live!

Dear friends, AlexanderBall has put on a new pair of pants and has pockets big enough for an exhibition mode now! Have a particular battle you want to re-fight without getting all the way to Persia to fight it? Now you can in Exhibition mode and tackle challenging battles with whole new combinations of units! There’s a bunch of other little improvements here and there!

Improvements:

Exhibition single-player and local multiplayer is here! You and your friends can now create your own army and face each other to try out all sorts of funky tactics!

3 New Achievements are in!

Tooltips have been added over the level badge in the unit viewer of the battle scene. Hover over it to see each opponent’s skills.

A slow-mo cam has been added on the last kill of each battle just to add a bit more umph to your victories.

Brand new highlights when you tee up a ranged attack.

Gandharan Footmen Tradition has been nerfed, though most of y’all probably haven’t gotten to play with them.

Gandharan War Elephants have gained an action point giving them a grand total of 3 to play with on any given turn.

Scythian Nomad Horse Archers have lost an action point and some ranged strength.

Bactrian Camel Archers have also lost some ranged strength.

Fortify and Charge have been nerfed.

Hypaspists have had their melee strength and defense nerfed.

New graphical improvements to ranged attacks!

Gandharans are more expensive now!

Fixes:

The Skill-tree UI has been cleaned up a bit.

A few missing cutscenes have been added!

A few grammatical errors have been fixed!

Bugs and missing highlights in the army management screen have been fixed.

A couple of skills on some of the commanders were a bit broken. They’ve been patched up.

And that's a wrap for now. Let us know if we've missed any minor bugs.