 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AlexanderBall: A Countryball Tale update for 6 June 2023

Dev Blog 11: Exhibition mode and local 2P is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 11404213 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear friends, AlexanderBall has put on a new pair of pants and has pockets big enough for an exhibition mode now! Have a particular battle you want to re-fight without getting all the way to Persia to fight it? Now you can in Exhibition mode and tackle challenging battles with whole new combinations of units! There’s a bunch of other little improvements here and there!

Improvements:

  • Exhibition single-player and local multiplayer is here! You and your friends can now create your own army and face each other to try out all sorts of funky tactics!
  • 3 New Achievements are in!
  • Tooltips have been added over the level badge in the unit viewer of the battle scene. Hover over it to see each opponent’s skills.
  • A slow-mo cam has been added on the last kill of each battle just to add a bit more umph to your victories.
  • Brand new highlights when you tee up a ranged attack.
  • Gandharan Footmen Tradition has been nerfed, though most of y’all probably haven’t gotten to play with them.
  • Gandharan War Elephants have gained an action point giving them a grand total of 3 to play with on any given turn.
  • Scythian Nomad Horse Archers have lost an action point and some ranged strength.
  • Bactrian Camel Archers have also lost some ranged strength.
  • Fortify and Charge have been nerfed.
  • Hypaspists have had their melee strength and defense nerfed.
  • New graphical improvements to ranged attacks!
  • Gandharans are more expensive now!

Fixes:

  • The Skill-tree UI has been cleaned up a bit.
  • A few missing cutscenes have been added!
  • A few grammatical errors have been fixed!
  • Bugs and missing highlights in the army management screen have been fixed.
  • A couple of skills on some of the commanders were a bit broken. They’ve been patched up.

And that's a wrap for now. Let us know if we've missed any minor bugs.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1944661 Depot 1944661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1944662 Depot 1944662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link