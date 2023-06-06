 Skip to content

STASIS: BONE TOTEM update for 6 June 2023

UPDATE: 1.0.2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.2.1

PC - WINDOWS

JUNE 06, 2023
  • Inventory Bug; rarily, you could double-click on a craft slot, while holding an item and remove an item accidentally.
  • Delay to opening PDA on entering a new scene increased at 2 seconds.
  • Added missed names to credits.
  • Switch from brain to cutscene faster when Moses examines the dead brain.
  • Moses exits the transport faster when in transit, when all events are satisfied.
  • Reduce the volume of the intro video.
  • Fixed incorrect Mac description of globules.
  • Fixed “stumped legs” description in the LIMA sub.
  • Fixed “breaking” sp error in scene at well POD.
  • Remove all hint labels when the first character switch occurs.
  • Increased gamepad timer of descriptions to a 15 seconds hide delay.
  • Added a gamepad debug for translation testing - up, down, left, right, B,B,B,B,B,B, up, down, left, right Activates on Main menu only.
  • Omega lab microscope bug on closing microscope while action is beeing performed.
  • Fixed possible bug in the fields where Charlie is taken - convo wasn't triggered on character switched.
  • Fixed possible bug inserting Charlie into the pod - convo wasn't triggered if player clicked out quickly.
  • Expanded the internal convo logging system to take in 550 conversations.
  • Fixed possible ending bug that soft locked the game on the final screen with the grenade.
  • Increased the autosave to 6 minutes to avoid propagating bad saves.
  • Fix gitch where torpedo could still be unlocked after puzzle is completed.
  • Enlarged the crane terminal at the digg site hostpot for gamepad users.
  • Enlarged the hotspot for the falling crane at the temple gorge.
  • Enlarged First convo detection zone.
  • Added Middle Mouse click binding to skip conversations.
  • Enlarged the Faran computer hotspot size.
  • Enlarged the POD control at Omega base.
  • Enlarged the birthing chamber vault door hotspot.
  • Exposed debug info - Press F3
  • Fixed the menu ockout bug on some gamepads.
  • Fixed the menu lockout on the Deck.
  • Fixed the auotsave isssue on some systems using the gamepad.
  • de - Fixed some German Loca lines.

