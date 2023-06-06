UPDATE: 1.0.2.1

1.0.2.1
PC - WINDOWS
JUNE 06, 2023
- Inventory Bug; rarily, you could double-click on a craft slot, while holding an item and remove an item accidentally.
- Delay to opening PDA on entering a new scene increased at 2 seconds.
- Added missed names to credits.
- Switch from brain to cutscene faster when Moses examines the dead brain.
- Moses exits the transport faster when in transit, when all events are satisfied.
- Reduce the volume of the intro video.
- Fixed incorrect Mac description of globules.
- Fixed “stumped legs” description in the LIMA sub.
- Fixed “breaking” sp error in scene at well POD.
- Remove all hint labels when the first character switch occurs.
- Increased gamepad timer of descriptions to a 15 seconds hide delay.
- Added a gamepad debug for translation testing - up, down, left, right, B,B,B,B,B,B, up, down, left, right Activates on Main menu only.
- Omega lab microscope bug on closing microscope while action is beeing performed.
- Fixed possible bug in the fields where Charlie is taken - convo wasn't triggered on character switched.
- Fixed possible bug inserting Charlie into the pod - convo wasn't triggered if player clicked out quickly.
- Expanded the internal convo logging system to take in 550 conversations.
- Fixed possible ending bug that soft locked the game on the final screen with the grenade.
- Increased the autosave to 6 minutes to avoid propagating bad saves.
- Fix gitch where torpedo could still be unlocked after puzzle is completed.
- Enlarged the crane terminal at the digg site hostpot for gamepad users.
- Enlarged the hotspot for the falling crane at the temple gorge.
- Enlarged First convo detection zone.
- Added Middle Mouse click binding to skip conversations.
- Enlarged the Faran computer hotspot size.
- Enlarged the POD control at Omega base.
- Enlarged the birthing chamber vault door hotspot.
- Exposed debug info - Press F3
- Fixed the menu ockout bug on some gamepads.
- Fixed the menu lockout on the Deck.
- Fixed the auotsave isssue on some systems using the gamepad.
- de - Fixed some German Loca lines.
