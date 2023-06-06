June 6, 2023 Update Notes

Engine - Features

● The system command - Field movement has a new orientation setting, such as RPG and ACT type templates are used (compatible with the old project).

● A new mode of automatic level flip based on the body's centerline in the 1, 3, and 5 direction modes is added to the Avatar Editor, which can be set in the Parts List on the right side of the Avatar Editor.

Engine - Adjustment and Optimization

● The package name is displayed in full when packing Android applications. The package name format is fixed + custom name pipeline: com.gamecreator.(custom name).

● Adjusted the interface component-UIRoot to no longer be able to scroll horizontally by touching the screen when only the vertical scroll bar mode is displayed.

● Optimize the effect of touch screen sliding of the interface component-UIRoot, and no longer respond to the internal component's click event when sliding occurs.

● UIRoot's touch screen sliding effect and no longer responds to the click events of its internal components when sliding occurs.

● The video component of the Android package is no longer muted by default (the HTML5 component is muted by default due to incompatibility with some mobile browsers).

● Due to some changes to the Android SDK, the package for Android will be prompted to download and install again.

Engine - Bug fix

● Fix an error reported after IDE-local application export.

● Fixed a bug where the vScrollValue setting was invalid when the interface component-UIRoot (container) did not display the scroll bar mode.

● Fix a bug that '\u' was displayed as undefined in the display dialog.

● Fixed a bug that the scroll bar display state of the interface component-UIRoot was missing the parameter - auto-display.

● Fixed an error in the auxiliary body setting of the Avatar Editor.

● Fixed a bug that caused an error in the setting of the Avatar editor when the body frame was empty.

Template - TBRPG - Sword of Dreams

● Fixed a bug that caused two background images to appear in the battle interface after modifying the resolution.

● Fixed the problem that the status prompt interface did not close after the status disappeared and after the battle was completed.

Template - ACT - Jump of Sky

● Fixed a bug that caused a collision with a scene object envelope.

● Fixed an error that occurred after a character died when using the Scene Scaling function.

Template - AVG - Eyes of Star

● Updated the default animation particle mapping.