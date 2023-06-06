 Skip to content

Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune update for 6 June 2023

0.6.4 Update Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Corrected some text descriptions.
  2. Fixed an issue with Nia's skill description for "Just Strike."
  3. Fixed a problem where Ciara couldn't use "Crushing Leg" skill in certain situations.
  4. Fixed an issue where the level of the magic conductor became 1 when purchased.
  5. Fixed an issue where using "Soul Ignition" to enter the Soul Realm battle wouldn't allow a normal return.
  6. Fixed an issue where the "Executioner's Demon Core" didn't work for the Lonely Traveler.
  7. Fixed a problem where the game would freeze after hitting monsters with a charged skill across regions.
  8. Added the crafting recipe for the level 5 Sword and Shield weapon.
  9. Added voice lines for Erza when using the skill "Phantom Star Dance."
  10. Added attack sound effects and voice lines for Nia when using Sword and Shield.
  11. Added background music for the battle with the Warden in the Soul Realm.
  12. Optimized the monster encyclopedia.
  13. Optimized camera settings in certain areas.
  14. Optimized the texture of the cannonball in Ciara's Thunder Cannon skill.
  15. Improved the input recognition between Erza's "Phantom Star Dance" and "Just Strike" skills.
  16. Improved the selection of different teleportation points on the map.
  17. Adjusted the drop rate of the Giant's Eye.
  18. Adjusted the interaction with the outer elevator in the Forgotten City and removed the elevator ceiling.

Kind regards,
Icesitruuna

