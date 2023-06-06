0.6.4 Update Patch

- Corrected some text descriptions.
- Fixed an issue with Nia's skill description for "Just Strike."
- Fixed a problem where Ciara couldn't use "Crushing Leg" skill in certain situations.
- Fixed an issue where the level of the magic conductor became 1 when purchased.
- Fixed an issue where using "Soul Ignition" to enter the Soul Realm battle wouldn't allow a normal return.
- Fixed an issue where the "Executioner's Demon Core" didn't work for the Lonely Traveler.
- Fixed a problem where the game would freeze after hitting monsters with a charged skill across regions.
- Added the crafting recipe for the level 5 Sword and Shield weapon.
- Added voice lines for Erza when using the skill "Phantom Star Dance."
- Added attack sound effects and voice lines for Nia when using Sword and Shield.
- Added background music for the battle with the Warden in the Soul Realm.
- Optimized the monster encyclopedia.
- Optimized camera settings in certain areas.
- Optimized the texture of the cannonball in Ciara's Thunder Cannon skill.
- Improved the input recognition between Erza's "Phantom Star Dance" and "Just Strike" skills.
- Improved the selection of different teleportation points on the map.
- Adjusted the drop rate of the Giant's Eye.
- Adjusted the interaction with the outer elevator in the Forgotten City and removed the elevator ceiling.
Kind regards,
Icesitruuna
Changed files in this update