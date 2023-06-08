Server Maintenance Extension Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 11403765 · Last edited 8 June 2023 – 06:26:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello Lumia Island survivors!

Today's maintenance has been extended.

We have identified an issue with the AWS server and we are contacting AWS for further details.

We'll try our best to complete maintenance as soon as possible.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

[Server Maintenance Extension]