Eternal Return update for 8 June 2023

Server Maintenance Extension Notice

Patchnotes

Hello Lumia Island survivors!

Today's maintenance has been extended.

We have identified an issue with the AWS server and we are contacting AWS for further details.

We'll try our best to complete maintenance as soon as possible.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

[Server Maintenance Extension]

  • June 7th, 07:00 PM - 11:00 PM June 8th, 01:00 AM (PT) (2-hour extension)

  • Depending on the circumstances, the maintenance may be completed earlier or extended further.

  • We will provide additional updates if any changes occur.

