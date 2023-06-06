Update 1.2.3: Normandy campaign released, new animations and more!

Hi everyone,

Finally Normandy Campaign is out, but let's start with changelogs first!

Latest changelogs

New features:

•Released Normandy DLC.

•New Type 100 animations.

•New Smith & Wesson ANimations (+ short variant).

•New MG34 animations.

•New Type 99 animations.

Fixes:

•Fixes in various weapons.

•Improved loading selection for shooting range.

•Fixes in Map & Mission Editor.

•Fixes with Vulkan API.

•Several other smaller changes and fixes suggested on the Discord server.

Normandy Campaign

So, the Normandy Capaign is now out and can be purchased on Steam!

Within this campaign we added a ton of stuff including:

•20+ new vehicles.

•100+ new props and buildings.

•20 new missions.

•New uniforms.

•Normandy map.

•New music.

•New features such as rope thrower for climbing cliffs.

We put 9 month of work and a lot of dedication to this campaign, we really hope to get positive feedbacks from you!

Also, here's the trailer for the campaign:



Click here to see Normandy Campaign's Steam page!

Extra informations

In case you didn't know we have defined a precise roadmap for the next months of development and you can read it here.

We keep improving all features of the base game and as always we will be going on listening to suggestions from people inside the Steam Discussions and the Discord server.

The updates for the base game we are constantly releasing are very expansive, so if you are interested on giving us a hand to make a better work, this is our Patreon. All the money raised from this will be spent to make a better game.



Thank you all,

Marco