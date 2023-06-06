 Skip to content

The Cyclist: Tactics update for 6 June 2023

Patch V1.4.7

Patch V1.4.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With this update we have some more fixes for the less common crashes and the game tools, but also some important tweaks! Overall, V1.4 seems to be in a good place right now.

V1.4.7 Patch Changelog
  • Fixed crash on exit on Mac devices
  • Fixed workshop tool and race editor not starting on Windows
  • Fixed previous season promotion / demotion results showing incorrectly
  • Fixed crash on mouse over disqualified rider inside the tactics screen
  • Fixed occasional crash on reordering when leader was selecting stack position
  • Fixed crash when pinning disqualified rider inside the tactics screen
  • Fixed peloton not recovering energy like other riders would
  • Tweaked slipstream values for mountain terrain sections (making medium slopes milder)
  • Tweaked the distribution of races in the Pro League calendar (career mode)

More tweaks and fixes are coming down the road, of course.
Cheers!

