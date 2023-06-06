Patch V1.4.7

With this update we have some more fixes for the less common crashes and the game tools, but also some important tweaks! Overall, V1.4 seems to be in a good place right now.

V1.4.7 Patch Changelog

Fixed crash on exit on Mac devices

Fixed workshop tool and race editor not starting on Windows

Fixed previous season promotion / demotion results showing incorrectly

Fixed crash on mouse over disqualified rider inside the tactics screen

Fixed occasional crash on reordering when leader was selecting stack position

Fixed crash when pinning disqualified rider inside the tactics screen

Fixed peloton not recovering energy like other riders would

Tweaked slipstream values for mountain terrain sections (making medium slopes milder)

Tweaked the distribution of races in the Pro League calendar (career mode)

More tweaks and fixes are coming down the road, of course.

Cheers!