Patch V1.4.7

With this update we have some more fixes for the less common crashes and the game tools, but also some important tweaks! Overall, V1.4 seems to be in a good place right now.
V1.4.7 Patch Changelog
- Fixed crash on exit on Mac devices
- Fixed workshop tool and race editor not starting on Windows
- Fixed previous season promotion / demotion results showing incorrectly
- Fixed crash on mouse over disqualified rider inside the tactics screen
- Fixed occasional crash on reordering when leader was selecting stack position
- Fixed crash when pinning disqualified rider inside the tactics screen
- Fixed peloton not recovering energy like other riders would
- Tweaked slipstream values for mountain terrain sections (making medium slopes milder)
- Tweaked the distribution of races in the Pro League calendar (career mode)
More tweaks and fixes are coming down the road, of course.
Cheers!
