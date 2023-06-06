Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.8 Hotfix

- Adjusted the visibility of items and debris on tiles. Even if a tile is revealed through means such as map fragments or street maps, items and debris will not be visible until the character has directly observed the tile.
- The condition of the frying pan now decreases slightly when cooking. (Depending on durability, approx. 0.2-0.5%)
Thank you for your feedback! If you encounter any issues, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or via email at ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.
Best,
In-geon
Changed files in this update