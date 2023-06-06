Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.8 Hotfix

Adjusted the visibility of items and debris on tiles. Even if a tile is revealed through means such as map fragments or street maps, items and debris will not be visible until the character has directly observed the tile.

The condition of the frying pan now decreases slightly when cooking. (Depending on durability, approx. 0.2-0.5%)

Thank you for your feedback! If you encounter any issues, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or via email at ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

Best,

In-geon