Jurassic World Evolution 2 - 30th Anniversary Free Update Announcement

Hello Park Managers, and welcome...to Jurassic Park!

It's time to celebrate the iconic Jurassic Park's 30th anniversary, and we're doing that with an incredible free decorative update, alongside some exciting competitions and a community event!

Shall we take a closer look?

Free Decorative Update

We're pleased to be able to share some of the exciting new decorations that you'll be able to incorporate into your parks with this update, which will be free to all Jurassic World Evolution 2 players, and available from June 8. From the iconic Les Gigantes Mural which is bound to fill your guests with nostalgic awe, to the original _Jurassic Park _fence which you can now use to build your enclosures, there's something for every kind of Jurassic World Evolution 2 player! And yes, that is the Jurassic Park Bunker you're seeing!

There's a selection of over 20 new decorations heading your way - you'll have to keep your eyes on our forums on June 8 for the full list, but we're sure you'll be able to spot a couple of favourites in the images above...

Celebratory Livestream

Excited to celebrate? Make sure you join us for our _Jurassic Park _30th anniversary celebratory livestream on Thursday June 8 on 15:00 BST over at Twitch and Youtube! We'll be showcasing some of the new decorations, as well as highlighting some of your creations. Plus, it wouldn't be a celebratory livestream without some exciting giveaways - make sure you tune in for a chance to win some Jurassic World Evolution 2 swag!

Social Giveaway

If there's a DLC you've been itching to sink your claws into, we might have just the thing for you! We'll be launching this competition later today, so keep an eye on our Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Youtube and TikTok to find out more about how you could be in with a chance of winning the DLC of your choice.

We hope you're as excited as we are to celebrate 30 years of Jurassic Park! What are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments.