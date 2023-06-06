Chinese translation / 中文翻译

要下载中文翻译，你需要在Steam应用设置中选择它。



你也可以查看属性：



(默认为英文)。

如果你在下载中文版本时有不同的语言，你需要删除这个路径中的所有文件：...:\Users.....\AppDataRoaming\RenPy\CallOfTheVoid-1552453114

如果你没有这个文件夹，你需要在你的电脑设置中启用这个文件夹的可见性。

如果你之前下载了不同语言的游戏，就会出现这个错误。



To download the Chinese translation, you need to select it in the Steam app settings.

You can also check the properties:

https://i.postimg.cc/wTwBqY8G/image.png

(English by default).

If you have a different language when downloading the Chinese version, you need to delete all files in this path: ...:\Users.....\AppData\Roaming\RenPy\CallOfTheVoid-1552453114

If you don't have this folder, you need to enable visibility of this folder in your PC settings.

This error occurs if you have previously downloaded the game in a different language.