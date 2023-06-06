 Skip to content

Bat Boy update for 6 June 2023

Patch 1.0.5

Patch 1.0.5 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed issue where a healing item in level 9 that would appear only once. Now it is set to respawn if the player dies.
  • Fixed issue where using the bat to bounce on an enemy or a projectile during the same frame Bat Boy starts climbing a ladder would cause the ladder to not work properly.
  • Fixed issue where the last boss sometimes would not perform some attacks after the player has died at least once.
  • Fixed overlapping icons in the Japanese version.
  • Fixed sprite layering issue in level 12.
  • Other minor fixes.

