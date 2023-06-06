 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Timberborn update for 6 June 2023

Patch notes 2023-06-06 (Experimental)

Share · View all patches · Build 11403504 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We've got a few experimental tweaks for you today.

Misc.

  • Added missing and fixed incorrect translations.
  • Distribution will properly include Breeding Pod, Engine and Irrigation Tower demand.
  • Goods in factory buildings will no longer disturb fill rate in Distribution.

Bug fixes

  • Deleting settlement will no longer cause a crash in certain scenarios.
  • Deleting District Center will no longer trigger a crash in Settlement Panel.
  • Closing Entity Panel with tooltip shown over dropdown will no longer result in a crash.
  • Renaming a beaver will no longer provoke the Settlement Panel to crash.
  • Buildings highlighted in tutorial will no longer stay highlighted if clicked at wrong time.

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 11403504
Base Content win64 Depot 1062091
Base Content macos Depot 1062092
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link