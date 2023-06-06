Patch notes 2023-06-06 (Experimental)

We've got a few experimental tweaks for you today.
Misc.
- Added missing and fixed incorrect translations.
- Distribution will properly include Breeding Pod, Engine and Irrigation Tower demand.
- Goods in factory buildings will no longer disturb fill rate in Distribution.
Bug fixes
- Deleting settlement will no longer cause a crash in certain scenarios.
- Deleting District Center will no longer trigger a crash in Settlement Panel.
- Closing Entity Panel with tooltip shown over dropdown will no longer result in a crash.
- Renaming a beaver will no longer provoke the Settlement Panel to crash.
- Buildings highlighted in tutorial will no longer stay highlighted if clicked at wrong time.
Changed depots in development branch