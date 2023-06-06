 Skip to content

Farm Empire update for 6 June 2023

Update Notes For June 6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue in the new player tutorial.
  • The free daily golden eggs must all be claimed in the shop now. They won't appear in gifts.

