 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

嘣境回收战 update for 6 June 2023

Updata

Share · View all patches · Build 11403472 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlight when the attack speed reaches the maximum limit,
Fix bug where units sometimes cannot be dragged

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2411911 Depot 2411911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link