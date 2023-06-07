v2.02.01 is now live

Features

Cantrips! There are 6 new cantrips for wizards. They should be allocated to your existing party on Load Game. They are low power, but cost just 40 AP and 1 mana.

You can't take them as skills, you just auto learn them, depending upon your chosen career.

New Fast Hands skill. Everyone can take it. Halves the AP cost to swap weapons.

4 new dungeon events! They are very rare, but will allow either an unusual combat or allow one of your characters to obtain a new and rather unusual trait.

They also feature some amazing accompanying art.

New crisis! Featuring a totally new troop type and a new special character - who is recruitable too under certain conditions. She is a crossover for my next project... :)

If you are resting and there is a message, your rest will now be stopped. Nothing to stop you resting some more of course if you decide the message unworthy of action.

6 new adventurers added to the pool of recruits!

Sight radius now shown on strategic map - there is a new option added also that will let you alter the opacity.

Fixes

Blocked F2 screen in combat (can't rebuild combat screen after this)

Level up skill confirm screen - if the text is too big, the window will expand to cope.

I've added a mask on the "minion bar" (bottom left) so extreme hair styles don't overlap the next adventurer.

On the Formation screen, when you swap the order of the adventurers, the tooltips are swapped too.

Caravan rewards are now linked to distance as the caravan crawls, rather than distance as the crow flies.

Post combat injury and healing now removes any "@" symbols and correctly replaces with a new line where appropriate.

Tweaked dungeon event rarity - you might see some rare ones a little more often.