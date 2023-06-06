Early Access Release

Hey Sailors,

It's been a while since our Steam Next Fest Demo release, but the day has finally arrived. We are ready to release in Early Access. In this latest version of the Archipelago Promise you'll be able to explore and survive on the Mospeir Island while figuring out what happened to your brother, Thomas.

With the Early Access comes the opportunity for you to change the course we sail towards. Please reach out to us over discord, or use the feedback form & bug form linked below the let us know what you think.

Thank you for your support and thank you for playing The Archipelago Promise!