 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Archipelago Promise update for 6 June 2023

Early Access Release

Share · View all patches · Build 11403323 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Sailors,

It's been a while since our Steam Next Fest Demo release, but the day has finally arrived. We are ready to release in Early Access. In this latest version of the Archipelago Promise you'll be able to explore and survive on the Mospeir Island while figuring out what happened to your brother, Thomas.

With the Early Access comes the opportunity for you to change the course we sail towards. Please reach out to us over discord, or use the feedback form & bug form linked below the let us know what you think.

Thank you for your support and thank you for playing The Archipelago Promise!

Changed depots in shipping branch

View more data in app history for build 11403323
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2163211 Depot 2163211
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link