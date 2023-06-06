Dear Shapelab community, we heard your concerns

Dear Shapelab Community,

Over the past few days we have been reading your messages about the new account registration process. We would like to say thanks to anyone who reached out and voiced their concerns, and also to all of you who supported us despite the changes. Some of you have been with us for years now, and you are very valued by us, so we didn’t mean to cause disappointment and we apologize for the trouble.

We have decided to remove the mandatory account registration. When prompted to create an account, you can click on ‘skip login’ to use Shapelab without logging in. It will remain as an option, in case you want to receive emails from the Shapelab team about updates, helpful tutorials and other exciting content (if you opt in). We hope you will choose to stay in touch with us this way, as it makes direct communication easier.

For those of you who registered and don’t want to keep your Shapelab account, please send us an email to support@shapelabvr.com and we will delete it. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Our aim is to provide the best customer support, and not to take advantage of any personal data! This is the main reason we introduced (a now optional) login and user account system. Up until now, we were not able to communicate with you about anything directly, including updates or personalized assistance, etc., and now we would like to improve in this regard. We understand that some of you have concerns and therefore we make it optional, rather than mandatory.

It is also important to highlight that we will not ask our legacy users to pay a monthly fee for a product that you have already acquired as a one-time purchase. Additionally, we have no plans to stop selling Shapelab under the current one-time payment model in the foreseeable future. We believe that introducing any new payment method should require a new product version.

As we previously mentioned, we do have exciting plans for future versions of Shapelab (such as business, education plans) and the launcher is needed for this as it allows for downloading, managing versions and providing a user-friendly interface for launching Shapelab in different versions. It will also include communication tools in the future, like built-in contact forms, notifications, and helpful links which make for a smoother user experience.

Please note that the launcher only pops-up once when launching the app and stays on your Windows tray. It should barely use any memory and should not have any effect on your PC’s performance. Should there be a performance issue with it, please reach out to us.

Although signing in is now an option, not a requirement, we still want to emphasize that data collection complies with international regulations and our privacy policy. The only non-anonymous data required for account registration is an email address, and limited data about login dates. Our main focus remains anonymous in-app data related to monthly active users, median playtime, average playtime, and other relevant metrics across different timeframes.

We hope that those of you who felt uneasy with the changes will now be able to explore the new features in the update! Please let us know your thoughts and if you previously left a negative review, please reconsider it in case your concerns have been addressed.

Best,

Leopoly team

Here is a reminder of the exciting new features in the update: