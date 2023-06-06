 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kuboom update for 6 June 2023

Super update

Share · View all patches · Build 11403143 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added "Bomb" mode + 3 new maps created specifically for this mode!
  • New map "Asia" for the "Duel" mode!
  • Added Avatars and Titles!
  • New daily quest system, contracts and ACHIEVEMENTS!
  • Two new collections of skins!
  • "Black market" with the rarest secret skins! The range is updated daily.
  • Ability to adjust the scope and FOV!
  • Big improvements to netcode and hit registration!
  • A huge number of improvements and fixes (sounds, grenade physics, artificial intelligence in bots, interface and much more)!

Changed files in this update

Kuboom Content Depot 513001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link