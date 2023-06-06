- Added "Bomb" mode + 3 new maps created specifically for this mode!
- New map "Asia" for the "Duel" mode!
- Added Avatars and Titles!
- New daily quest system, contracts and ACHIEVEMENTS!
- Two new collections of skins!
- "Black market" with the rarest secret skins! The range is updated daily.
- Ability to adjust the scope and FOV!
- Big improvements to netcode and hit registration!
- A huge number of improvements and fixes (sounds, grenade physics, artificial intelligence in bots, interface and much more)!
Kuboom update for 6 June 2023
Super update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Kuboom Content Depot 513001
