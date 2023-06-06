 Skip to content

Ctrl Alt Ego update for 6 June 2023

Patch Notes v1.2.1

Patch Notes v1.2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes v1.2.1

  • MainMenu (and all other menus) overhauled to be gamepad input friendly - thanks Silverstrings for all the feedback / discussion
  • Fix: Host camera was zooming in/out when using gamepad DPAD up/down to navigate the TAB UI
  • Sandbox: Don't allow print things from interior to top of the external wall sections
  • Sandbox: Ensure music registered correctly for dynamically generated hosts
  • Sandbox: Add HOP nodes outside windows so that if you fall out you can HOP back in
  • Missions: Added loading screens for the 2 new missions and for sandbox initial load
  • Missions Fix: If you selected a mission while playing a mission, restart mission was starting the selected mission rather than restarting the current mission
  • Fix: Safe/Unsafe info was showing the AI's perspective, should always show form point of view of player. Obviously.
  • Fix (hope): Added fatter colliders to several vents in the Egonomics area to reduce chance of glitching through them
  • Fix: Grab/Rotate with game pad was only rotating one direction
  • Fix occasional ????? showing instead of the intended text.
  • Fix: Various capitalisation / typos caught by the eagle-eyed SoSlowMan
  • Slightly reduce volume of hoverboard (prop surf) audio

Patch download size: 49 MB

Changed files in this update

