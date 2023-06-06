Patch Notes v1.2.1
- MainMenu (and all other menus) overhauled to be gamepad input friendly - thanks Silverstrings for all the feedback / discussion
- Fix: Host camera was zooming in/out when using gamepad DPAD up/down to navigate the TAB UI
- Sandbox: Don't allow print things from interior to top of the external wall sections
- Sandbox: Ensure music registered correctly for dynamically generated hosts
- Sandbox: Add HOP nodes outside windows so that if you fall out you can HOP back in
- Missions: Added loading screens for the 2 new missions and for sandbox initial load
- Missions Fix: If you selected a mission while playing a mission, restart mission was starting the selected mission rather than restarting the current mission
- Fix: Safe/Unsafe info was showing the AI's perspective, should always show form point of view of player. Obviously.
- Fix (hope): Added fatter colliders to several vents in the Egonomics area to reduce chance of glitching through them
- Fix: Grab/Rotate with game pad was only rotating one direction
- Fix occasional ????? showing instead of the intended text.
- Fix: Various capitalisation / typos caught by the eagle-eyed SoSlowMan
- Slightly reduce volume of hoverboard (prop surf) audio
Patch download size: 49 MB
Changed files in this update